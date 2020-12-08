HokieHaven - Deablo Senior Bowl-bound

Deablo Senior Bowl-bound
A second Hokie will play in the Senior Bowl: safety Divine Deablo has accepted an invitation to play in the showcase.
Deablo joins running back Khalil Herbert as participants in the event. Held annually to allow players to show their stuff in front of NFL staffs before the Draft, it is the premier such event outside the Combine.
Please OFFICIALLY welcome the next accepted invite to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl 💪💪💪 @HokiesFB DB @DeabloDivine #GoHokies #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/8X1i01ghu5— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 8, 2020
The 6-3, 226-pounder is a fifth-year senior who was recruited as a wide receiver and stuck at that position during his first year on campus, but has taken to the safety position very well over the final four seasons of his college career. In 2017, his first as a defensive player, Deablo was a backup safety and made eight total tackles (1.5 for loss) before breaking his foot and missing the remainder of the year.
For his career, he has one catch for eight yards, exactly 200 total tackles (12.5 for loss with a half-sack), five interceptions, and two recovered fumbles, including one he took for a 98-yard touchdown against Notre Dame last season.
Initially a three-star receiver prospect out of Winston-Salem, N.C., Deablo's career certainly hasn't played out the way he might have expected - but it's perhaps been even better than might have been possible at wide receiver. Now, he'll have a chance to prove it should continue in the NFL.
