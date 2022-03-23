DB Jordan Bass being patient with favorites
FORT MILL, S.C. - Although Jordan Bass says there are no top schools yet as he puts his main focus on track season, there are some teams that have started to emerge in his recruitment.“Right now (a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news