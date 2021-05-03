HokieHaven - Daylan Smothers taking recruitment slowly

Virginia Tech was the first program to offer Charlotte (N.C.) Vance 2023 running back Daylan Smothers. The attention from the Hokies hasn't let up. That's held true as his recruitment has kicked into gear with over a half-dozen other programs joining the fold, as well. Boston College, Michigan State, and NC State are among those in the running.

Given that the state of North Carolina has played its 2020 football season in Spring 2021, though, he's had other things to focus on.