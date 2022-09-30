Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Hollifield, a native of the Charlotte area, is a five-year contributor and four-year starter for the Hokies, with his time in Orange and Maroon spanning three defensive coordinators and four linebacker coaches. He is having a career year thus far as a fifth-year senior, leading a Hokies defense that ranks No. 10 nationally in opponent yards per game.

Through four games, he leads the team in tackles with 30 (tied with last week's No. 25, Chamarri Conner), is second on the unit with four tackles for loss, and has a sack. Hollifield has also broken up two passes and recovered one fumble.

The No. 25 jersey honor was introduced in the 2016 season by former coach Justin Fuente. Rather than retire the number worn by legendary head coach Frank Beamer when he was a player in Blacksburg, the program has opted to give it weekly to a player who represents the values of BeamerBall: special teams and defensive excellence.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore

• Week four (West Virginia): Safety Chamarri Conner

• Week five (North Carolina): Dax Hollifield