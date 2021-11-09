Dax Hollifield announces fifth-year return
There's plenty of time for the situation to change, but for the time being, Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The senior linebacker will not participate in Senior Day activities against Duke this weekend.
Hollifield is a captain of this 2021 edition of the Hokies, and a three-year starter (and four-year contributor) at linebacker. The highest-ranked recruit out of high school still active for the team - after a season-ending injury to safety Devon Hunter - his return for a fifth year would be a huge boost to the future of the Hokies.
The 6-1, 239-pounder has 244 career tackles, 21 for loss with 9.5 sacks. He's also collected four interceptions and broken up three more passes, and contributed 14 QB hurries during his time in Blacksburg. His younger brother, Jack, is a true freshman offensive lineman for VT.
