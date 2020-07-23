HokieHaven - Dawain Lofton is a Hokie!

The 5-11, 175-pounder from Forth Worth (Texas) North Side is a three-star unranked at his position or within Texas.

Rumors of the #TX2VT movement's demise have been greatly exaggerated! VT has reeled in a commitment from Lone Star WR Dawain Lofton.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

Lofton caught 55 passes for 1216 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior, an impressive 22.1 yards per grab. He was also his team's second-leading rusher, toting the rock 60 times for 332 yards and another 14 scores. He also scored three times on kickoff returns, averaging 30.4 per attempt in that phase of the game.

Virginia Tech was the first Division I program to offer Lofton, taking the plunge back on December 9. He continued to build an offer list thereafter, and narrowed to eight finalists in early June. The teams the Hokies ultimately beat out for his commitment were Arkansas State, Colorado, Mississippi State, San Diego State, SMU, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech climbs into a three-way tie for No. 39 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Pac-12 program Arizona and fellow ACC program Wake Forest.

He is the third wide receiver to commit in the 2021 class, joining three-stars Tray Curry and Jaylen Jones from Tennessee and Virginia, respectively. Earning the commitment of a true slot player like Lofton should allow the staff to keep running back commit Chance Black playing a pure ball-carrier position, rather than having to use him split into the slot (though certainly there will be ways to use him as a weapon in that way).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Lofton in the fold.

• Find out what he'll bring on the field with a look at Lofton's junior highlight reel.

• See the impact that his commitment will have on the future of the VT recruiting class and program.

• Chat about Lofton's commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Lofton's commitment.