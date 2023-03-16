Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The final three remains as it has been: Virginia Tech is joined by Michigan State and Texas A&M. Belfort has visited each of them on multiple occasions, with trips to Blacksburg in December and January. The 6-0, 180-pounder also held offers from programs as wide-ranging - and high-profile - as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and many others over the course of his process.

The son of former MMA superstar Vitor Belfort (with whom Davi attended a Hokies wrestling match on his most recent trip to campus), Belfort is ranked the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 10 pro-style quarterback nationally. He is the No. 32 rising senior in the Sunshine State.

Virginia Tech is still looking for its first Class of 2024 commitment, and a top-flight quarterback can be a key piece to the puzzle in putting together a group that would allow the Orange and Maroon to climb back to the top of the ACC. the only FutureCast prediction on the table at this time is in favor of Texas A&M, coming from Canes County analyst Frank Tucker.