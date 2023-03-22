The four-star quarterback out of Miami's Gulliver Prep picked the Orange and Maroon over finalists Michigan State and Texas A&M (and a host of other programs that finished as more-distant runners up).

It's here! Virginia Tech has picked up its first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class, and Davi Belfort is a big one.

The 6-0, 180-pounder is ranked No. 197 overall - on-pace to be the first Rivals250 signee since a trio in 2019 (Tayvion Robinson and Doug Nester transferred before finishing their careers, while Jayden Payoute hardly saw the field and had to take a medical retirement), and as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the class is the highest-ranked quarterback in over a decade. He is also the son of MMA star Vitor Belfort, with whom he attended a crucial Hokies wrestling match during his most recent visit to Blacksburg.

In seven games as a junior, Belfort completed 94/143 passes (65.7%) for 1756 yards (12.3 per attempt) with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. While Gulliver Prep is not known as a powerhouse in the Miami area, Belfort has proven to be a consistently productive signal caller for a program with high upside.

While Belfort had extant-but-passing interest in the Hokies from an early stage of the recruiting process, the Orange and Maroon made major moves when he took an official visit in early December, and likely sealed his commitment on a return visit in January. He narrowed his list to seven schools in October - eliminating offered programs like Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and many others - in October, then cut it once against to include just MSU and TAMU with the Hokies in mid-January.

He visited Blacksburg the following weekend, and the effort of the Hokies paid off.

