Commitment No. 17 is in! Junior college defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford has given his commitment to Virginia Tech.

The 6-1, 265-pounder flipped his commitment from Troy after a weekend official visit to Blacksburg saw him earn a scholarship offer from the Hokies. Originally from Bay Springs, Miss., Crawford has spent the past two years at Jones County Junior College. He plans to enroll in January and has three year to play two at VT.

