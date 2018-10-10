Virginia Tech hosted Charleston (S.C.) Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware Saturday evening. While the Hokies' game against Notre Dame didn't turn out as planned, he saw a lot to like.

"The team is good, they held up a good fight with Notre Dame from the first through the third quarters," he said. "Towards the 4th they started getting more behind.

"I talked to [area recruiter and tight ends coach James] Shibest after the game and we were talking about how they didn’t play as they wanted to, but they’ll get to that point. Walking out of the stadium, I actually talked to the Athletic Director [Whit Babcock] and he wasn’t too happy about the loss but encouraged me to go wherever my heart wants me to go."

The in-game experience didn't suffer from the 45-23 defeat at the hands of the Irish. Indeed, Ware saw it as just another reason he's so excited to be recruited as a college football player. The gameday experience is tough to top.

"The atmosphere was good," he said. "From me walking to the game from my parking spot, the fans were having fun and were very interactive with me. I've gotta say I enjoyed the game experience the most, just seeing the players and the fans having fun makes me anxious to wait to get to that level."

Ware holds one scholarship offer to date, from Coastal Carolina University. However, the experience at Virginia Tech has him hopeful the Hokies will continue to show interest. They certainly aren't the only Power-5 school doing so.

He's been in touch with a few other ACC programs, and even has picked up interest from SEC schools. It's clear that, as one of the leaders on a team that has yet to be defeated between the white lines this Fall (they forfeited their season opener retroactively due to playing an ineligible player), he'll see all sorts of school come through the halls of Fort Dorchester.

He's returning the favor with campus visits this season.

"I’m going to South Carolina for their home games against Texas A&M and Tennessee, then to Georgia Tech vs Miami, and lastly Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State," he said. "Besides Carolina, Coastal and Virginia Tech, I’m also talking to Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Kentucky and NC State."

In the long run, the 6-2, 210-pound Ware may just develop into one of the top Class of 2020 targets for each of those schools.