HokieHaven - Darrisaw named AP All-American

Given the season - and career - he had, it was only a matter of time before all-America awards arrived for Hokies offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw. And lo, the time has come.

NEW YORK – Virginia Tech offensive tackle was named to the Associated Press second-team All-America squad on Monday. Darrisaw previously earned a spot on the CBS Sports/247Sports first-team All-America squad. In addition, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native has also been named a second-team All-America selection by The Athletic and PFF College for his play during the 2020 season.

A first-team All-ACC selection, Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies’ contests at left tackle where he anchored the left side of Tech's offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games. The Hokies registered 27 rushing TDs, the squad's best total in a decade, and also paved the way for RB Khalil Herbert who posted six 100-yard rushing games in 2020. Darrisaw was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Tech's 38-31 victory at Duke (10/5).

Darrisaw becomes the first Tech player to garner a spot on an AP All-America squad since LB Tremaine Edmunds, who earned third-team status following the 2017 season.