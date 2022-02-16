 HokieHaven - Darren Buchanan will visit VT with a decision coming soon
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 09:40:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Darren Buchanan will visit VT with a decision coming soon

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson 2023 forward Darren Buchanan will visit Blacksburg this weekend. A decision is coming not long after.

The trip to Blacksburg this weekend will give him the opportunity to take in the Hokies' next home game. It should be an exciting atmosphere in Cassell Coliseum Saturday afternoon against North Carolina. Buchanan may very well see an even more raucous crowd than his previous trip, when the Orange and Maroon took down Notre Dame... but the students were largely away for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}