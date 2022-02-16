Darren Buchanan will visit VT with a decision coming soon

Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson 2023 forward Darren Buchanan will visit Blacksburg this weekend. A decision is coming not long after.

The trip to Blacksburg this weekend will give him the opportunity to take in the Hokies' next home game. It should be an exciting atmosphere in Cassell Coliseum Saturday afternoon against North Carolina. Buchanan may very well see an even more raucous crowd than his previous trip, when the Orange and Maroon took down Notre Dame... but the students were largely away for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.