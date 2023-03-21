The 6-7, 225-pound Buchanan was a three-star prospect in the Hokies' 2022 class, arriving as a wing out of Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson. He was one of two true freshmen - joined by injured center Patrick Wessler - who did not see the court this season, with the decision made before tipoff to redshirt him.

Given the Hokies' depth issues over the course of the early season, the fact that he still didn't break through and find some playing time in the absence of senior sniper Hunter Cattoor or classmate Rodney Rice (more a true guard, but who played plenty as an off-guard when he returned), the writing was on the wall that he was going to face an uphill battle - or at the very least a multi-year process - to see the court.

With his departure, a VT roster that will certainly lose forward Justyn Mutts (and will have to hope for a Covid-year usage to return either Cattoor or forward Grant Basile) will have one less young guy striving to step up and snag playing time. A roster that's still in flux with the NCAA Tournament still ongoing will likely see not only departures, but also incoming transfers before all is said and done.