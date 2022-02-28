Darren Buchanan sets decision date

One of Virginia Tech's top remaining Class of 2022 hoops prospects will come off the board soon: D.C. Woodson wing Darren Buchanan will announce a commitment Saturday.

The 6-7, 225-pounder is down to a final five of George Mason, George Washington, Georgetown, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech. He has taken multiple visits to Blacksburg this hoops season, including for his official visit just over a week ago.

The Rivals FutureCast leans in the direction of Virginia Tech, with all recent picks (including from HokieHaven.com publisher Tim Sullivan) pointing towards the Hokies. Buchanan's longstanding relationship with the Orange and Maroon should play into his final choice.

"I like Virginia Tech," Buchanan said earlier this month. "Mike Jones is legendary - everybody knows him, everybody in the area knows he's a great coach. I met him back in ninth grade, so a good relationship with him. Coach Mike Young, Coach [Kevin] Giltner, Coach [Christian] Webster, whole coaching staff, just great vibes from them."

He plans to publicize his commitment on his social media accounts.