The Hokies have been on a test recently both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Coach Brent Pry is showing he is willing to do what it takes to bring the Hokies back to greatness. This time it’s with a commitment from former Temple defensive end Darian Varner.

At Temple this past season, he recorded 35 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on his way to being named a All-AAC First Team selection. This brings some solid talent to the pass rush as the Hokies we’re looking to improve that area after this year.

His best game was arguably against Tulsa where he recorded 5 tackles and 3.5 sacks and proved to watchers why he was one of the best pass rushers in the conference.

As a recruit, he was rated as a two-star defensive tackle and chose the Owls over other low conference schools. This time around he chose the Hokies over Appalachian State, Colorado, East Carolina, Indiana, James Madison, and Vanderbilt opting to return home to Virginia.