News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-03 07:51:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Danijel Miletic signing pro deal in Germany

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

According to the official account of the Frankfurt Galaxy, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Danijel Miletic will head back to Germany to turn professional.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Miletic joined the Hokies as a prospect out of Deutschland, having only played in Europe - or in summer camp situations in the United States.

A two-star with immense physical potential but who needed plenty of seasoning and experience to be ready to play the game at the highest levels, he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021. He did not see any snaps this Fall as a redshirt freshman - as the Hokies struggled to put together competent offensive line performances - and it's perhaps no surprise that he's opted to move back to Europe to begin a professional career at a lower level of competition.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}