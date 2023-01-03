Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
According to the official account of the Frankfurt Galaxy, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Danijel Miletic will head back to Germany to turn professional.
Miletic joined the Hokies as a prospect out of Deutschland, having only played in Europe - or in summer camp situations in the United States.
A two-star with immense physical potential but who needed plenty of seasoning and experience to be ready to play the game at the highest levels, he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021. He did not see any snaps this Fall as a redshirt freshman - as the Hokies struggled to put together competent offensive line performances - and it's perhaps no surprise that he's opted to move back to Europe to begin a professional career at a lower level of competition.
