Miletic joined the Hokies as a prospect out of Deutschland, having only played in Europe - or in summer camp situations in the United States.

A two-star with immense physical potential but who needed plenty of seasoning and experience to be ready to play the game at the highest levels, he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021. He did not see any snaps this Fall as a redshirt freshman - as the Hokies struggled to put together competent offensive line performances - and it's perhaps no surprise that he's opted to move back to Europe to begin a professional career at a lower level of competition.