The past few Virginia Tech commitments haven't come from too far away from home, but that's not the case with the latest: German offensive lineman Danijel Miletic is the newest to sign up with the class.

I am super excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic carrier at Virgina Tech! Go Hokies! @BCollierPPI @PPIRecruits @CoachPaulAlex @Beau_Davidson @VanceVice @coachcornelsen @CoachFuente #HardHatXXI #Hokies #Commited pic.twitter.com/OhAnKTAZ2r

The 6-4, 290-pound guard picked up his Virginia Tech offer - sight-unseen - last week while at home in Damrstadt, Germany, where he plays for the Darmstadt Dragons club team.

He visited the United States - touring several campuses, but not Blacksburg - last Summer with his PPI recruit training group. He managed to pick up offers from East Carolina and UCF, but when VT came through, there was little doubt that the Hokies would be the right choice.

Although unranked due to the limited exposure he has on this side of the Atlantic, there's no questioning Miletic has the size to compete at the Power-5 level. Like many European prospects, acclimating to a higher caliber of competition will be a process, but his potential is high when he has the opportunity to learn advanced technique with college coaching. At the very least, in what should be a large signing class, he's quite the impressive physical specimen to kick off a multi-man offensive line group.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Miletic's commitment.