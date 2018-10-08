Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech WR Damon Hazelton was named ACC Co-Receiver of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Hazelton (6-2, 222) tied a career high with 12 catches in Saturday night’s contest vs. Notre Dame. In the process, he registered 131 yards to mark his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. He also hauled in a three-yard TD catch, tying WR Isaiah Ford’s school record with a TD catch in five consecutive games. Ford originally set the mark in 2015-16.

A redshirt sophomore, Hazelton sat out the 2017 season after transferring from Ball State. His 12-reception performance against the Fighting Irish tied as the second-best single-game performance by an ACC player this season. It also tied his personal best of 12 catches he originally set with the Cardinals vs. Toledo on Nov. 16, 2016.

His three 100-yard games this season are tied for the ACC lead and give him four for his career. He prepped at Baltimore’s Franklin High School.