Virginia Tech will be down a fourth 2019 starter entering the 2020 preseason: wide receiver Damon Hazelton intends to transfer for his final year of eligibility.

Hazelton transferred to Virginia Tech after an impressive freshman year at Ball State, then sat out a year before participating in the 2018 and 2019 football seasons for the Hokies. He was the leading receiver in both years, catching 51 passes for 802 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore, and 31 passes for 527 yards and eight scores as a redshirt junior.

The product of Baltimore's Franklin High School will have to seek a waiver for immediate eligibility at another institution, having transferred once already in his career. Having graduated from Virginia Tech, it is likely he receives that waiver.

Despite his obvious talent and importance to the team, Hazelton had friction with the coaches early this season, working through a hamstring injury slower than the medical and coaching staffs expected. He missed the first three games, but still managed to lead the team in receiving.

VT is slated to return every other wide receiver on the roster (though tight end Dalton Keene and running back Deshawn McClease are bound for the NFL, and each contributed to the passing game as well).