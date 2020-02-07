NEW YORK – Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene will be among the 337 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine the National Football League announced on Friday. The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 23 until March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The bench press for tight ends is scheduled for Feb. 26 with on-field workouts taking place on Feb. 27.

Keene played in 36 career games for Tech, hauling in 59 passes for 748 yards (12.7 avg.) with eight touchdowns. The versatile Littleton, Colorado native tied for fourth on Tech in 2019 with 21 receptions and was second on the squad with five receiving touchdowns. In addition to 240 receiving yards, he also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards during his junior campaign. He was also selected to the 2019 ACC All-Academic Team.

Keene made numerous memorable plays during his tenure at Tech. The longest play of his collegiate career came on a short pass in a 31-14 win at Duke (9/29/18) that resulted in a 67-yard TD catch that included several broken tackles and stiff arms. His one-yard TD catch provided the winning margin in a dramatic 22-19 comeback win at North Carolina (10/13/18), as the Hokies’ orchestrated a dramatic 18-play, 98-yard drive to get the win. Keene also played a pivotal role in a 34-31 OT win vs. Virginia (11/23/18). With Tech trailing 31-24 and only 2:29 remaining in regulation, he hauled in a 45-yard heave from QB Ryan Willis on third-and-10 from Tech’s own 25 to propel the Hokies on the game-tying drive.