Virginia Tech's exodus to the NFL now includes a second player, with tight end Dalton Keene testing himself in the professional game.

Keene was a three-star athlete in the 2017 class, but immediately proved that any questions about how he'd make the transition from high school running back to the tight end position as a true freshman.

Keene played in six games as a freshman, catching 10 passes for 167 yards. As a sophomore he caught 28 balls for 341 yards and three touchdowns, and in his final year, he made 21 catches for 240 yards and five more scores, in addition to running 11 times for 33 yards. In his three-year Hokie career, the product of Littleton (Colo.) Chatfield totaled 748 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

He is the second VT player to declare early for the NFL Draft, joining running back Deshawn McClease. In his stead, junior James Mitchell will step into the starting role, while the Hokies have a number of underclassmen ready to make their first significant impacts on the field.