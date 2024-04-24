On March 17, early, emerging Class of 2026 Dallas Brannon, paid his first visit to Virginia Tech. The Hokies tendered an offer to the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder of Independence High School in Mint Hill, NC last April.

Brannon toured campus, Lane Stadium, and the facilities, met with the coaches, took in spring practice, and learned more about the program that is pitching him to play the linebacker position just up the road in Blacksburg.