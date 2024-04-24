Dallas Brannon already has strong Hokie experiences
On March 17, early, emerging Class of 2026 Dallas Brannon, paid his first visit to Virginia Tech. The Hokies tendered an offer to the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder of Independence High School in Mint Hill, NC last April.
Brannon toured campus, Lane Stadium, and the facilities, met with the coaches, took in spring practice, and learned more about the program that is pitching him to play the linebacker position just up the road in Blacksburg.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news