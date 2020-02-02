Virginia Tech has its next member of the 2020 class. South Carolina wideout Dallan Wright has committed at the conclusion of his official visit.

At 6-0, 167 pounds, Wright is a slim-but-explosive receiver who will have to fill out physically in order to contribute at the next level, but who has high potential.

Wright helped lead Saluda (S.C.) High School to a 13-3 record and Class AA State Championship in the Palmetto State. He had 1,559 receiving yards on the year and was named to the 2A All-State team.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Wright's commitment.