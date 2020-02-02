News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 15:04:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Dallan Wright is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has its next member of the 2020 class. South Carolina wideout Dallan Wright has committed at the conclusion of his official visit.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

At 6-0, 167 pounds, Wright is a slim-but-explosive receiver who will have to fill out physically in order to contribute at the next level, but who has high potential.

Wright helped lead Saluda (S.C.) High School to a 13-3 record and Class AA State Championship in the Palmetto State. He had 1,559 receiving yards on the year and was named to the 2A All-State team.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Wright in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Wright's senior highlight reel.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Wright's commitment.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}