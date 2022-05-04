Daevin Hobbs has an interesting angle to the recruiting process

FORT MILL, S.C. - Just a couple months ago, Daevin Hobbs was notching a double-double to lead his basketball team to a state title.

Not long after, it was back on the recruiting grind. But that recruiting grind has been part of his football career, rather than on the hardcourt. The 6-6, 240-pounder out of Concord (N.C.) Robinson has offers from programs in four of the Power-5 conferences, and his potential as a defensive end is sky-high if and when he shifts focus to football full-time.