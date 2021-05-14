HokieHaven - Da'Shawn Crawford is in the Transfer Portal

After a season in which his contributions were limited by injury, Hokies defensive tackle Da'Shawn Crawford plans to move on.

Although he was projected as a starter this Fall - he started each of the 11 games he played during his healthy 2019 season - Crawford intends to at least explore other options around college football.

With Crawford's departure, the second starter next to Clemson transfer Jordan Williams will likely be junior Mario Kendricks, who started the majority of the contests last season while Crawford was limited. Next up is one of redshirt juniors Jaden Cunningham or Norell Pollard. Cunningham opted out of 2020 entirely to rehab an injury.