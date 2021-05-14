 HokieHaven - Da'Shawn Crawford is in the Transfer Portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 12:02:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Da'Shawn Crawford is in the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After a season in which his contributions were limited by injury, Hokies defensive tackle Da'Shawn Crawford plans to move on.

Although he was projected as a starter this Fall - he started each of the 11 games he played during his healthy 2019 season - Crawford intends to at least explore other options around college football.

With Crawford's departure, the second starter next to Clemson transfer Jordan Williams will likely be junior Mario Kendricks, who started the majority of the contests last season while Crawford was limited. Next up is one of redshirt juniors Jaden Cunningham or Norell Pollard. Cunningham opted out of 2020 entirely to rehab an injury.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

2021 eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr. 

Desmond Mamudi*

Josh Fuga

Jaden Cunningham

Da'Shawn Crawford


Max Philpott, W

Mario Kendricks*

Jordan Williams

Norell Pollard*
* Unused redshirt
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3ZpcmdpbmlhdGVjaC5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZGEtc2hhd24tY3Jhd2ZvcmQtaXMtaW4tdGhlLXRyYW5z ZmVyLXBvcnRhbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ2aXJnaW5pYXRlY2gucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZkYS1zaGF3bi1jcmF3Zm9yZC1pcy1pbi10aGUtdHJhbnNmZXItcG9y dGFsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNjkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK