HokieHaven - Da'Shawn Crawford is in the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
After a season in which his contributions were limited by injury, Hokies defensive tackle Da'Shawn Crawford plans to move on.
Although he was projected as a starter this Fall - he started each of the 11 games he played during his healthy 2019 season - Crawford intends to at least explore other options around college football.
With Crawford's departure, the second starter next to Clemson transfer Jordan Williams will likely be junior Mario Kendricks, who started the majority of the contests last season while Crawford was limited. Next up is one of redshirt juniors Jaden Cunningham or Norell Pollard. Cunningham opted out of 2020 entirely to rehab an injury.
2021 eligibility
Fr.
So.
Jr.
Sr.
Desmond Mamudi*
Josh Fuga
Jaden Cunningham
Da'Shawn Crawford
Max Philpott, W
Mario Kendricks*
Jordan Williams
Norell Pollard*
* Unused redshirt
