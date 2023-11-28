The senior wide receiver caught three passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies' 55-17 victory over the University of Virginia, and he has been named the offensive breakout player of the week by the East-West Shrine Bowl.

You average nearly 45 yards per catch and score a couple touchdowns, and people are going to take notice. Da'Quan Felton, take a bow.

Felton is in his first year as a Hokie after beginning his career at Norfolk State. The product of Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland is making the most of his opportunity on the big stage, and not just on Saturday afternoon: he leads the Hokies in receptions (38), yards (667), and touchdowns (8), and is third in the ACC in yards per catch (17.6).

A fifth-year senior, he has the opportunity to return for one more go-round after redshirting the 2019 season, and NSU opting not to participate in the Covid-affected 2020-21 season in FCS. The attention he's managed to grab over the course of this year - and his rapid trajectory of development - could see him head to the NFL at the conclusion of this season.

If he does opt for the Draft, it's clear that the Shrine Bowl would be plenty interested in having the 6-4, 204-pounder participate. The game takes place Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas, and airs on the NFL Network.

At the very least, though, Felton has one last opportunity to make his mark as a Hokie, with the Orange and Maroon qualifying for the postseason after he led them to victory in Charlottesville. Their bowl destination will be determined after this weekend's conference championship games.