Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh athlete Curtis Jacobs will be one of the top players on the East Coast in 2020. He's considering ten programs.

Thank you everyone that believed in me ❤️! (Still open to recruitment) pic.twitter.com/nkWA24D0Ac

Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland Notre Dame, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin join VirginiaTech on the narrowed list for the four-star prospect. Boston College, Nebraska, and Pitt are among those that have offered but are no longer in the running - but Jacobs maintains that he will be open to new schools choosing to enter the mix in his recruitment.

The 6-2, 220-pounder could play a number of positions - he's the No. 12 "athlete" prospect nationally - but most have him pegged as a future linebacker or burly wide receiver. He's the No. 9 player in Maryland and No. 158 prospect in the country for the Class of 2020.

Jacobs was only recently offered by Virginia Tech, so the program's ability to remain on his mind despite having less of a longstanding relationship is impressive. The Hokis do have connections to Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh, including true freshman DeJuan Ellis, who was the team's starting quarterback just a year ago.

Bringing Jacobs to Blacksburg for a visit should help continue to build his relationship with the program.