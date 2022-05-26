 HokieHaven - Culliver names final six, sets VT official
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-26 16:57:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Culliver names final six, sets VT official

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech was the first program to offer Maiden (N.C.) 2023 wide receiver Chris Culliver, and has hosted him more than any other school.

Now, the three-star has narrowed his list of suitors to six programs, and he knows when he'll be visiting the one that's been recruiting him the hardest.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}