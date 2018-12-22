CHARLOTTE – The debut of the Crown Town Classic was a roaring success as the event played host to some of the best from North Carolina. The talent coming up within it remains strong as Isaiah Todd, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jalen Cone were just a few that caught our eye with solid performances.

WILL POWER PROGRAMS MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE TWICE?

Kudos to Campbell for being ahead of the curve with Chris Clemons. The native of Raleigh flew under the radar during his high school days and the perfect set of circumstances enabled for the Camels to nab the now the leading scorer in college basketball. Might Jalen Cone be the next in line? I’m not willing to go as far to say that Cone will lead the nation in scoring but 49 points is still 49 points. Cone has the pop, toughness and explosiveness that makes for a major headache for opposing coaches. Undersized at 5-foot-9, Cone’s ability to elevate on the jumper allows for him to get his shot off against anyone and his confidence and consistent form enables for sturdy shooting numbers where he made 18 of his 28 shots from the floor. He sports a college ready frame, a high motor and good length that should translate well to the physicality of high-level ball. Will he have the chance to play within such a realm or will the power programs, just as they did with Clemons, slight Cone due to his size and take maybe a lesser talented but bigger guard ? Time will tell, though Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the three that Cone feels like are prioritizing him, he told Rivals.com. Wherever he lands, expect for an elite competitor to wreak havoc against opposing backcourts pretty early in the process.

TODD SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

It was great to see a motivated Isaiah Todd as the talent base has never been in question with the five-star junior but rather his energy levels. If what we saw on Saturday is the norm with Isaiah Todd, might his ranking be on the incline and his chance at pushing for a top-10 rating within grasp? You bet. Todd is the ideal new age power forward that boasts great length, a more than solid basketball frame, and a versatile skillset where he can shoot, rebound, defend and pass. He still does have to settle a little less for the perimeter jumper but he has fine mechanics throughout and the proper confidence that makes him believe that the next shot is going in. After recently visiting UNC twice within the past three weeks, it would be difficult to discount the Tar Heels’ chances with him. However, the Baltimore native is a top target of Maryland’s as he has already taken an official visit to the Big 10 program. Oklahoma State could be the dark horse as the Cowboys had an assistant on hand and has already taken an unofficial visit to Stillwater. Kansas and Vanderbilt are just a few others heavily involved.

ANOTHER ONE FOR GREENSBORO DAY

The Greensboro Day name has reverberated throughout the state as one of the most successful teams in any given season. Led by Freddy Johnson, a coach with premier coaching credentials, the program has won two state titles within the past three years thanks to the talents of JP Moorman, Will Dillard and John Newman. However, could their best prospect in recent memory be just a sophomore on this year’s unit? Cam Hayes sure has a chance. A 6-foot-2 lead guard with a tremendous frame, pace and know-how of when to shoot and when to pass, the maturity and poise out of the top-35 sophomore is something else. Hayes, going up against a super talented Cox Mill squad led by Duke bound Wendell Moore, showed that he belonged amongst the elite. He chipped in 20 points and made a number of timely dishes that made it that much easier for his team to put points on the scoreboard. Thanks to his size, ball skills and jump shooting abilities, Hayes can be used in a variety of capacities on the offensive end. Offers are already in from Clemson, NC State, Tennessee and Wake Forest and it won’t be much longer before practically the entire ACC will have done just the same. He has already visited Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest, and on December 29, he will take an unofficial visit to Tennessee.

HOOD-SCHIFINO GETS HIS PLATFORM

Jalen Hood-Schifino missed the chance to solidify his standing on the national stage this fall due to an injury that cut short his time at the United States Basketball training camp. However, his time is coming and it might be sooner rather than later. Looking the part of one of the best guard prospects in the 2022 class, Hood-Schifino’s pace, feel, passing skills and mid-range scoring prowess is all up to par. The Pittsburgh native should have the chance to pick whichever school that he might want to attend. He already holds offers from Florida, Illinois, South Florida and Virginia Tech, with greater interest headed his way. The state of North Carolina is absolutely loaded in the 2022 class but Hood-Schifino has the chance to finish his career as the best from within it.

2022 CLASS PRIMED FOR STARDOM