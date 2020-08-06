HokieHaven - COVID College Blog: Opinions, news on stars who are opting out

With the uncertainty around a college football season and with numerous COVID-19 considerations for college life itself, some top players in the NCAA have decided to skip this upcoming season in preparation for the NFL Draft. Here is a running list of the notables with some thoughts from Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell on each.

MIAMI'S ROUSSEAU TO SKIP SEASON, PREPARE FOR NFL DRAFT

Greg Rousseau (AP Images)

Miami has received a lot of good news recently, especially on the recruiting trail, but the Hurricanes were dealt a really unfortunate hand on Thursday when star defensive end Gregory Rousseau announced he would skip this college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft. “He’s looking forward to his dreams of being a great player in the National Football League,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said, according to CaneSport.com. “As a coach we work for these young men, are advocates for them, want what’s best for him. We’ll support that. Our guys, it’ll be next man up. Our guys will be excited to play. They’ll be supportive of Greg as well.” In a breakout season a year ago, the four-star athlete from Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic totaled 54 tackles (19.5 for loss) including 15.5 sacks. He shot up draft boards and was arguably the top defensive end heading into college football this season. Teaming up with Temple transfer DE Quincy Roche, Miami was expected to have two of the best edge rushers in the country. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah tweeted Thursday that “Rousseau is special. Best player I’ve studied in the upcoming class.” At this point, Rousseau is expected to easily be an early first-round NFL Draft pick. Farrell’s take: You’d have to see it in pictures and on video how skinny Rousseau was as a high school player, so his ranking is actually a very good one. He was recruited to play defensive back, linebacker and wide receiver and there was talk of a hybrid role as well at Miami, but he grew into the best pass rusher in the country. He was an important get for Mark Richt in a highly rated Miami class, and his loss will be felt especially as he was set to bookend with Roche. We liked Rousseau quite a bit as a versatile athlete, but it was hard to project his size a few years later.

*****

PURDUE'S RONDALE MOORE OPTS OUT

Rondale Moore (AP Images)

*****

Rondale Moore had an incredible freshman season at Purdue as he caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 21 touchdowns. It will be what Boilermakers fans remember most about his short stay in West Lafayette, Ind. On Thursday, the former three-star receiver from Louisville (Ky.) Trinity - who vastly outperformed his No. 100 ranking at the wide receiver position in the 2018 class - announced on social media that he would be skipping this season of college football to prepare for the NFL Draft. Playing in only four games last season, Moore had 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns. At this point, he's projected as a mid-first round NFL Draft selection in a loaded group, with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama's Devonta Smith on top. Farrell's take: Moore was a miss as a three-star prospect in many ways, but he’s an interesting prospect to follow for the NFL Draft because unless he runs lights out he might slip because of size. Injuries are a concern, but when he’s healthy he’s as dynamic as they come and in high school he showed elite speed and strength. He just didn’t wow anyone in his final eval at the Army Bowl. This is a huge loss for Purdue, but is softened by the development of David Bell at wide receiver as a freshman during Moore’s absence last year.

*****

PARSONS OUT AT PSU

Micah Parsons (11) (USA Today Sports Images)

According to Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports, Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to sit out this season for the Nittany Lions and instead prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The news of Parsons’ departure is undoubtedly a major loss for a team with College Football Playoff hopes but Penn State’s defense should still be quite strong across the board. The top outside linebacker and sixth overall in the 2018 class, Parsons could arguably go down as one of the best linebackers in a rich history at that position for Penn State since he totaled 191 tackles and 6.5 sacks in two seasons in Happy Valley. Parsons is expected to be the top linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft – and it might not even be that close with anyone else. Farrell’s take: Parsons was a defensive end in high school who reminded me of a longer, taller Noah Spence. He moved to linebacker at the end of the recruiting process because he was so good in space and because Penn State looked like it would get him started at middle linebacker. As far as linebackers go with the Nittany Lions, Parsons will be up there with LaVar Arrington and others as legends there. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

BATEMAN TO SKIP SEASON

Rashod Bateman (AP)

Citing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic, Minnesota's top returning receiver, Rashod Bateman, has decided to not play this season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a massive loss for the Golden Gophers since Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns and probably would have been more dominant if Tyler Johnson was not the team’s top receiver. A four-star receiver from Tifton (Ga.) Tifton County who excelled at Minnesota, Bateman joins what could be a very deep receiver class in the 2021 NFL Draft. The group is expected to include LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama’s Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Purdue’s Rondale Moore and others. Farrell’s take: Basketball was his first love and early in his high school career, Bateman looked like a long, lean hoops player that later transitioned to football and shined. He had some impressive offers but took his talents to Minnesota and thrived there. He and Johnson really shined this past season, making up the best duo in the Big Ten. He was tall, had great size and filled out once he got to college. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MINNESOTA FANS AT THEGOPHERREPORT.COM

*****

FARLEY OUT AT VIRGINIA TECH

Caleb Farley (USA TODAY Sports Images)