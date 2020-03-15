Coronavirus COVID-19 is a serious issue. It is not hype, it is apolitical, it is deadly. Please take the next few weeks (hey, the sooner you get started, the better - and possibly quicker - this is over with) to follow the recommendations of medical professionals to limit the spread and mortality of this disease. That said, Hokie Haven has been and remains a sports website. We will continue to talk about sports.

How will the Hokies be impacted by the cancellation of spring sports, an extended recruiting Dead Period, and other effects?

On the field

There is no second way to put it: the loss of a season of competition for spring athletes - and the loss of the conclusion of the season for those competing in winter sports - is a brutal blow. College is a finite phase in individuals' lives, and even if some of those student-athletes retain a year of eligibility, it's at the very least a major shakeup to the typical flow of a college career. Whether some want to simply move along to the next part of their lives, or have no choice but to do so, it tears apart the fabric of the college experience for the athletes and their classmates alike. Virginia Tech baseball, track, golf, lacrosse, softball, and tennis all see their years end practically before beginning. Men's basketball may have seen its year end with an ACC Tournament loss either way, but the likes of the nationally-elite wrestling team - which should be gearing up for the NCAA Tournament in its sport next weekend - sees an abrupt end to a top-10 season. For the individuals, it's painful. To the university and fans, it's painful as well. In the name of public health, it was a necessary step. That doesn't do a whole lot to ease the pain.

Recruiting

The recruiting trail will have some twists and turns of its own. In football, a Dead Period had just ended March 1, but less than two weeks later, it's back. Limiting the travel around the country (and the mass gatherings of prospects, coaches, and current student athletes at which a virus can spread) was a necessary step. It does mean that prospects have to re-shuffle travel schedules, get used to interacting with coaches through electronic means, and plan ahead for an Evaluation Period that won't begin until April 15, if not even later. There is an advantage for VT when it comes to players who managed to visit after the New Year, but before this current - unplanned - Dead Period began. The Hokies bringing four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson to Blacksburg in January, four-star in-state DE Naquan Brown to town in early February, four-star California defensive back Anthony Beavers to kick of March, and in-state phenom TreVeyon Henderson, a four-star running back, just last week are all big moves. That the Hokies won't be able to continue the stream of top targets coming to campus - and won't be able to get out on the road to go in-school with some, or to make in-person evaluations for future offers - is a letdown. However, that affects every school equally. Indeed, it may play to the benefit of a program like VT (which generally has to bring prospects to town from farther away) than programs in hotbed areas. Those hotbed teams would otherwise have steady streams of Spring Practice visitors, and instead, the players can't set foot on their campuses. Now, the Hokies will be competing for official visit dates. In the alternative, they'd be hoping for them after the prospects had already seen other contenders on multiple occasions.

The 2020 football season

The flipside of no Spring Practice visitors, of course, is that there's no Spring Practice. Virginia Tech will have an experienced team in 2020, and the spring sessions should have been an opportunity to fine-tune some individual aspects, likely tweak the defensive scheme under a new coordinator, and prepare to take the next step as a program. A small incoming recruiting class means a large proportion of the Hokies' 2020 team (and in reality, almost all expected contributors) would have been able to band together and improve toward a Coastal Division title this season. Like with other programs, the cancellation of Spring Practice - and at this point, pending the course of the outbreak, it may simply be delayed - isn't the be-all and end-all for the season. VT isn't particularly singled =-out as being harmed by a lack of practice time this Spring. But the individual trajectories of the program, the personnel, and recruiting certainly could have seen the squad poised to take even more advantage of a few more practices.

The big picture