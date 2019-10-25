Coordinator presser: Foster and Cornelsen bye week
Defensive coordinator Bud Foster and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen met with the media mid-week. Read what they had to say.
DC Bud Foster
“DeAngelo Hall was named the [ACC] Legend for this coming ACC Championship Game which is pretty cool. He’s one of my all-time favorite players, and he’s maybe one of the most dynamic guys to wear a uniform here at Virginia Tech. He’s just a great competitor and a great football player, went on and obviously had a big-time career in the NFL. I’m really happy for him and proud of him. He set a standard here that all defensive backs have looked towards and followed. It’s a great recognition for him, and I’m excited for him.”
On CB Armani Chatman playing for the injured CB Caleb Farley vs. UNC:
“I thought he stepped in nicely. He played behind the receiver on the goal line there when they scored on the pylon, which is a good teaching moment. Luckily it didn’t cost us the game. Armani is a guy that’s continued to improve, he has a lot of abilities and a really good skillset. He’s going to continue to play a bigger role, and he’s obviously some good things on special teams. He showed the other days that he’s a play away from being the guy. His practice habits have improved. I think his biggest challenge is challenging him to understand at that position at this level you have to really be locked in mentally and physically play after play and play at a high level. I think that’s his biggest challenge right now. He’s learning how to do that and be an all-the-time guy, and once he gets that and understands that completely then I think he’s got a chance to be a really good football player with his skillset.”
On the defense practicing two-point conversions and how it paid off against North Carolina:
“We usually go through what we see. We break down their film, and if we haven’t seen a lot of goal line film this year, whatever film or information we have from the past we’ll research. Actually, about every two-point play they ran we executed it and had seen it on film. Our thought going into this game primarily was that they had three two-point play scenarios and they ran the ball every time. They didn’t do that on the last play obviously. They ran the play that [Khalil Ladler] made on the quick pitch, and that was one of the plays they ran earlier in the year – it might’ve been against South Carolina. But two-point plays are something that we actually did today. We took our first offense against our first defense. They had three two-point tries, and obviously we see three totally different schemes, personnel, and plays, then our second team defense went against our second team offense. This is a great opportunity for us to work on that, so every Thursday defensively we will rep on two, three, or four two-point plays that we’ve seen or know that they’ve run in the past against some looks. So that’s one thing we’ve prepared for. Today we also put the ball at the six yard-line and 10-yard line and that was a last play of the game scenario. The offense has to score to win and defensively we need to stop them to win. So, we make it competitive but also give us an opportunity to execute in those situations when it’s all said and done.”
On dropping eight men against the sixth overtime two-point conversion:
“It is unusual, sometimes that’s a gut instinct. Part of it was their formation. They put their formation into the boundary, and I knew they were going to try to isolate on our rovers on the inside. I just wanted to get another zoned off guy into the boundary and make them hesitate a bit. That was a good observation, I did drop eight, but that was based on their formation more than anything.”
On the play of DL Jarrod Hewitt:
“Number one, Jarrod continues to be one of our leaders. Number two, his body of work on Saturday was a result of his body of work during the week. He’s a great leader, great work ethic guy. Overall, Saturday was probably his most complete football game. In the run game, he was disruptive and chasing the ball, in the pass game you saw the pressure on the quarterback and a couple of big sacks. But he has been one of our leaders and one of our best football players since this winter. He bought into it being his turn to lead by example and be a vocal guy. He was around some really good people, particularly Ricky Walker in that defensive line group. I’m sure Jarrod would tell you he was a great mentor for him to look at his day of work, how it should be, his preparation, and how he goes and plays the game. Like I said, he had one of his more complete football games. He played physically and played fast, and he was able to get some pressure on the quarterback, which was big in the game.”
On the lack of examples of veteran leaders on a very young defense:
“I don’t know if we’ve been that young. We’ve had to replace eight or nine starters before, that’s a lot of guys to replace, but in the past, it seemed like we had some more experience. So, it’s hard to go back and see if we were that young. The exciting thing now is that I feel like we went through the transition with Coach Beamer and Coach Fuente personnel-wise. I think these past two years have been transition years more than anything. “Also, we lost some upperclassmen through that transition, so we were cycling though a lot of young players – some really talented players – and they gained the experience on the go. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a lot of guys who were holdovers. I would’ve loved to have Tremaine Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds, and some of those guys stay around and lead by example. Some of these guys didn’t have those guys in front of them, so they’re learning from us or having to buy into it and new leaders come to the top. Like Jarrod Hewitt, who had the opportunity to see Ricky Walker, or Rayshard Ashby who had an opportunity to see Andrew Motuapuaka work. In those rooms you see two guys be great leaders. A little bit with Divine Deablo who saw Terrell Edmunds and Greg Stroman work, but there’s just not very many of them to set an example, so to speak. So, some of it is self-learned or self-taught and as coaches we have to demand, and they have to understand what the expectations are.
“But I really am seeing a big improvement particularly since the Duke game. In the Duke game mentally, I don’t know what the situation was, but we’ve really responded and have played consistently better in most instances. I know defensively we still need to clean up a couple things like the long pass play in the second half. There was a bust in the coverage and the communication. They were in a three by one, we were playing a quarters concept, and our corner played our Tampa Two coverage and should’ve been running with that guy in man-toman. So, those are the things that are frustrating in a young group that we have to clean up still, but we’re eliminating some of those things that we did a little bit more of last year and early this year. On CB Caleb Farley and DL Deshawn Crawford’s injuries: “Deshawn has continued to work, and we’ll get Caleb back. This week we’re getting get an opportunity to work some guys in like Jaden Cunningham who stepped in and played. Today he was in middle drill, and I’m really excited about him. We kept Deshawn out, hopefully we’ll get him back by the end of the week. I’m expecting both of those guys to be back fully and ready to roll.”
On replacing Rob Porcher with Josh Fuga and Jaden Cunningham:
“We’re planning on it. That’s the nice thing about this new [redshirt] rule, they can get four games in. I’m excited about both of those young men. Jaden is a big physical kid. Fuga is the same thing. Obviously, Jaden is a little more mature from an age standpoint and a little more mature physically. He’s not in very good shape, I was asking about his foot today he said ‘My foot’s feeling better but my lungs are burning a little bit.’ But we’re going to do it by committee with those guys. They give us something that Rob didn’t. Rob had a little bit of athleticism, but he wasn’t very strong at the point of attack. With shoulder surgeries and things of that nature he hadn’t really had an opportunity to get in the weight room a whole lot. With those guys and the other two freshmen, Mario [Kendricks] and Norell [Pollard], those guys give us something that Rob didn’t. Particularly Jaden and Josh because they’re bigger bodies, they can hold the point a little more. Josh has continued to get better and improve, and he was excited about the opportunity to play. But we have to pick our times to play them with those four games, but obviously those times are winding down with us just having five regular season games left.”
On finishing games defensively:
“I think we are better. We still haven’t put together the full, complete game that I would like us to particularly from a mental standpoint – like giving up that big play I just mentioned. We have to eliminate those. It isn’t just playing with great effort for 60 minutes, its executing and playing a complete football game physically, emotionally, and mentally. I think emotionally we are playing a much better game. I think we have handled the ebbs and flows and momentum swings much better the past few weeks. We’re always striving for perfection, hoping to get excellence – that’s kind of what our mantra is and that’s where we can still be a little sharper. To be the kind of defense we want to be, we have to eliminate some of those explosive plays, particularly plays that come down to breakdowns, more mental than they are physical. It’s going to happen in the physical part of it sometimes. We’re closer, but we’re still not there yet from that standpoint. But I do think that the last couple weeks we played an emotional game for 60 minutes. We handled the ups and downs and the emotional swings, particularly in the Miami game and this game – two big conference games. I think our kids showed a lot of character in both those wins.”
On whether Chamarri Conner was injured late in the North Carolina game, or if Khalil Ladler had earned the opportunity to be in the game:
“Chamarri, his hamstring ended up getting really tight and he felt like he was going to pull it. He played a great football game himself. He was all over the special teams. It was good that Ladler was able to step up and it shows a bit about him. We talk to our guys about the fact that it’s going to take everyone. Anybody or everybody that’s on that bus or at the hotel or on that plane, it’s going to take everyone. I think the Miami game and particularly this game they showed it. It took everybody and it says something about those guys being ready to play and prepared to play. When their number’s called, their teammates are counting on them and Ladler did a great job stepping in. That wasn’t a situation – I trust Chamarri but Ladler also got a chance, particularly those two-point plays because we’ll run those with our second group and he got a chance to see those things and was ready for it.”
On what tradition means at Virginia Tech and his favorite one:
“Well, obviously it means a lot. The tradition goes way back before any of us. With the ‘Ut Prosim’, that I may serve I think that tradition is second to none and how the alums go out and approach their day-to-day life and that type of thing. We’ve tried to embody that with the Lunch Pail when it’s all said and done. That’s something when I became the coordinator I felt that we needed to create an identity as a football team, much like the university has done with the Ut Prosim and the symbolism with that. That would be the thing that I respect the most out of the tradition here, of the giving back to society, giving back to people and treating people the way you want to be treated. I think to me, that’s the biggest tradition and thing that I see from Virginia Tech that I hold true to my heart.”
OC Brad Cornelsen
On having his third-string quarterback enter the game:
“It’s hard to prepare for Quincy [Patterson] in that position. I had confidence in those guys, they’ve all been the right kind of guys that have prepared, they’ve all gotten some reps at different times. It was a little bit of a wild game from that standpoint, but those guys didn’t bat an eye. Quincy, when he got in there, was ready to go, he had been waiting for that opportunity and made the most of it.”
On his decision to switch to Quincy Patterson after Ryan Willis’ first two drives:
“A little bit of both. Certainly with what Hendon [Hooker] did for a couple of weeks with the game planning, the direction we were headed, it certainly fit Quincy a little bit better. Willis still has to stay ready. Each game is different, each defense is different, the way the game plays out is different. They all got to be ready to go.”
On how limited was the play calling for Patterson:
“There are certainly things that we can still do with him in there. The looks we were getting and what we were able to do to control the ball. The way the game plays out when it’s close or you’re ahead, obviously gives you the opportunity to do whatever you want to do to some extent. When you get behind, you feel like you have to open it up a little more. Sometimes you don’t have a choice. What we’re doing with Quincy works towards his strengths and that’s what we are going to continue to do. We’re going to have to throw the ball more with him in there. He knows that, I know that, everybody knows that. And he can and we’ll continue to develop in that area. What he adds as a guy carrying the ball back there is what his strength is and what we’re going to continue to work through.”
On his decision to throw the ball on fourth-and-three in overtime:
“When you can run the ball like that, whether you have a big, strong running quarterback or your run game is really good, those are the kind of matchups you get. It’s a simple game at that point. The defense packs it down in there and you get a one-onone. Regardless of who’s playing, making the game simplified for those guys like that is awesome for them. That’s no different than we’ve ever done and we’ll always do. When you can boil the game down to that, that’s why there’s always been such an emphasis for us in the run game, that’s what it does for you.”
On whether Patterson’s throw to WR Damon Hazelton could have been any better:
“I thought it was a really good throw. We talk about not overthrowing the go balls. That’s something he is continuing to get better at. The right amount of touch, we want to lay the ball on the outside, that sort of thing. I thought both guys did a really great job executing in that moment.”
On how he decided what plays to run on the overtime two-point conversions:
“You have a menu of two-point plays that as the season goes on, those are the ones you usually fall back on, that you carry into the game, that you work during the week. Certainly the one we finished with was not a typical two-point play. We were just running a quarterback sweep. We felt like the way we had been running the ball, the situation makes it easier to call a run and to call a quarterback run when it’s not completely do or die. When you get the ball second and you’ve already seen what’s happened, I think that can play in it also.
“The first two-point play, that was one that we carry every single week and we were confident that he could get in there. I thought he made a really good play. I thought he made the right decision and a really good throw. It was tight coverage and those guys were battling and we couldn’t get to it. I thought he did a nice job executing that one too.”
On whether Patterson get more No. 2 reps heading into Notre Dame:
“We’re kind of working through that. This week is just going to be us getting better again, so those guys are all going to be working through there and getting reps and getting Hendon healthy. That’s something we’ll revisit when we get to Sunday practice and start focusing on the game, getting to our scout work for what we’re going to see against Notre Dame. “
On the mentality of the offensive line getting ‘juiced’ when they’re blocking for Patterson and TE Dalton Keene:
“Yeah I think that can happen. It helps when you are just running the ball and moving and getting yardage. There’s no question that the big guys feed off of that. There’s certainly an element to that, absolutely.: On having the confidence to call a pass on fourth down in a do-or-die situation: “Well it was the right look. The people were in the right spots and executed. I think the people that aren’t involved in the game get more caught up in the actual situation than probably the coaches and the players do. You operate like you’ve always done and call the best play you think you have and the players go execute it. It was a great job by those guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing and not letting that moment interfere with what they’ve been coached to do.”
On how close is RB Jalen Holston to getting back and playing Keene as a running back:
“Jalen is getting better, he’s still working through it. He continues to progress. With Dalton at tailback, that’s something we’ve been messing around with a little bit. First of all, thinking of him as a guy that can protect on 3rd and long. It gives you a bigger body to protect blitzes. What he’s shown us with the ball. He runs physical and there’s a little more instinct there than I think what you would think of as a typical tight end. He’s just so smart. He can go execute with very little practice at certain things. We’ll continue to use him in as many different ways as we can."
On his thoughts about G Austin Cannon:
“I’m not sure we’re more proud of anyone in our program than him. He’s probably just the best teammate on the entire team since the day he stepped on campus. Just to watch him continue to get better, physically become a dominate guy and then all of a sudden, he has an opportunity. Not just that he got an opportunity, he played well. He earned it and he’s taken it and run with it. I’m excited about him and we need him and the other guys to do the same thing.”
On changing players in the offensive line from drive to drive:
“It doesn’t happen a whole lot but it certainly has happened at times in the past. I think it is certainly healthy. Those guys stay fresher and the competition that adds when you do have a situation like that, it’s a healthy situation to be in.”
On a Bud Foster memory that sticks out to him:
“The thing for me with Bud is, when you’re going against your team in practice and you roll out there every day, Bud does not want to give you anything. There are certain guys that are like, bend don’t break and don’t want to give up any big plays, he doesn’t want to give up a yard. It’s a battle every single day when we’re going in crossover, spring ball, fall camp, off weeks, whatever it is. That mentality that he has and that aggressive style that he coaches with on defense. Those schemes, he’s really innovative and the schemes that he has really gives you problems. Watching him from a far for a long time, you don’t really know until you get in the middle of it. That’s the thing that will always stick out in my mind. How hard it is to make yards period.”