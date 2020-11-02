HokieHaven - Conner and Hoffman earn ACC Weekly Honors

A rebound win for the Hokies sees a pair of key players earn ACC weekly positional honors. From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Two Virginia Tech Hokies were recognized by the conference Monday following Saturday’s 42-45 victory at Louisville. DB Chamarri Conner earned DB of the Week honors and Tech center Brock Hoffman collected the Co-OL of the Week.

Conner (6-0, 211) tied for the team lead with nine total tackles at Louisville and registered a pass breakup. He recorded his first INT of the season, one of three for Tech’s DB unit.

The Jacksonville, Florida native leads Tech in tackles with 48 (34 solo) and owns 2.5 TFLs.

He also earned DB of the Week honors following the Boston College game.

Hoffman (6-3, 317) started at center and helped the Hokies rush for 283 yards and three TDs. The Hokies averaged 5.5 yards per attempt in the contest at Louisville.

Hoffman was also named the OL of the Week after making his Hokie debut against NC State.