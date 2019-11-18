We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions .

BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Virginia Tech’s home football contest against UVA will kick off at Noon ET on Friday, Nov. 29 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

The contest will mark the 101st all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals, a series that began in 1895. The Hokies own a 58-37-5 advantage over the Cavaliers, including wins in the last 15 contests.