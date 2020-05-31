Less than a week ago Baltimore (Md.) Gilman School defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced a top three of Duke, Maryland, and Virginia Tech. The pandemic and recruiting dead period didn’t allowed Carroll to take many visits throughout the process but he settled on these three finalists because he’s been to these schools before and has great relationships with the coaches. Virginia Tech was able to sway Carroll their direction because of the amount of attention they showed him and the expertise of their defensive line coaches.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR VIRGINIA TECH

Carroll is a versatile edge prospect that has plenty of room to grow. He's probably going to end up putting his hand in the ground more often than not at Virginia Tech, but look for him to drop into coverage a good bit, and possibly taking on tight ends and running backs down the field. He has that athleticism to be a really special prospect in the Virginia Tech system as long as he develops physically and plays within the system. As an edge rusher, Carroll shows the explosiveness and balance to consistently get into the backfield but he'll need to get much stronger. Once that happens, his hand techniques will become more effective against the talented offensive linemen he'll face at the college level.

TEAMS IT HURTS THE MOST