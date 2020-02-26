Commit Fit: Which ACC signees found the best situations?
As we wrap up the 2020 recruiting class, we take a look at each Power Five conference and see which teams landed the best fit at each position. We call it Commit Fit. Today, we take a look at the ACC (and include Notre Dame).
QUARTERBACK
Farrell’s take: Clemson once again gets an elite five-star quarterback who could change the landscape of college football, and I like Pyne’s smarts and leadership in the ND offense. Webb is a tall, rangy kid who will develop down the line, while Gleason is a good get out of Florida for the Jackets. Purdy could be a great fit with new coach Mike Norvell as a smart decision-maker.
RUNNING BACK
Lawrence Toafili – Florida State
Farrell’s take: Bowman is elite and should run wild in Clemson’s talented offense, while Chaney has elite speed and will impact the Miami offense early. Toafili will work well in space for the Seminoles, and Gibbs is just starting to reach his potential and will be great in the new balanced offense for Georgia Tech. Tyree is small, but he’s electric and will be all over the field for Notre Dame.
WIDE RECEIVER
Farrell’s take: Downs will catch a ton of balls as a speedy slot for UNC, and Johnson is that tall, rangy downfield threat for Notre Dame. I love Williams as the next great Clemson wideout with his route running, and Alford is a huge target that Syracuse will love in the red zone. Rooks does everything well and will be a QB's best friend at NC State.
TIGHT END
Charlie Gordinier — Boston College
Farrell’s take: Mayer is just what Notre Dame likes at tight end, an athletic and physical target. Mammarelli and Copenhaver are flex guys who can stretch the field, and Ennis has good athleticism that fits well with Clemson’s passing game. Gardinier could be Hunter Long 2.0 in the new BC offense.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Farrell’s take: Parks could be a first-rounder down the line, and Pyne is a monster who will keep the OL tradition at BC rolling. Gentry has an amazing ceiling and should be a plug-and-play guy, while Rivers has light feet for a huge tackle. Baker is raw but his ceiling is amazing for Notre Dame and he could be Ronnie Stanley 2.0.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Farrell’s take: Bresee is the best player in the county and should keep the DT train at Clemson rolling with his athleticism and motor, while Pinder is strong and plays with great leverage as he will eat up blockers at UNC. Vann could be the next elite D-lineman at NC State and Carter will surprise a lot of people in the ACC with his fit at Virginia. Peebles isn’t a household name but he’ll be stout in the middle for Duke.
DEFENSIVE END
Farrell’s take: Bryant will be nasty and aggressive for the Hokies, while Hayes is just the kind of player that Pitt coaches up. Williams is an elite edge rusher with speed, and Evans needs to fill out but is an amazing athlete. Mills will be big DE or move to DT in the ND scheme.
LINEBACKER
Farrell’s take: Simpson is an elite closer and will be a dominant force under Brent Venables, while Dix is an excellent athlete who excels in space. Wilson is also a terrific athlete who will run things down and Botehlo loves to play physically. Smith will be a star in the ACC and make a ton of tackles under Jeff Hafley.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Farrell’s take: Williams is an elite safety and will be all over the field for Miami with their ball-hawking secondary. Tate is a freaky athlete with good size who could play safety or corner, and Royal brings speed to the Pitt secondary. Brooks is smart and heady with good ball skills and Holmes will be an all-ACC player for Wake down the line.