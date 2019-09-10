The first couple weeks of college football are in the books and there is a lot to consider after watching and following those matchups. Here are some players to start and to avoid in the ACC heading into Week 3.

*****

LOVE 'EM

This could be a massive opportunity because Mason is owned in only 4 percent of leagues but he is Georgia Tech’s top running back and the Yellow Jackets finally play a weaker opponent this weekend in The Citadel, which allows six yards per carry. Georgia Tech needs all the help it can get this season to win games as it totally restructures its offense so handing the ball to Mason a ton and getting points from the rushing attack will be a focus this season. The Citadel is just going to be outclassed.

Read this carefully: Furman could pull the upset this weekend because the Paladins can score lots of points but they also give up big numbers. Opponents are averaging more than 30 points per game and Furman is especially susceptible to the pass, allowing 277 passing yards per game and giving up five touchdowns. Willis has six TDs in two games (as many as Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts) and Virginia Tech has lots of playmakers to make Furman’s defense pay.

Miami's offense

When I write Miami’s offense, I mean go out and find any offensive player on Miami’s roster like quarterback Jarren Williams, running back DeeJay Dallas, tight end Brevin Jordan, receiver K.J. Osborn or maybe even Mike Harley and Jeff Thomas and put them in your starting lineups this weekend. The Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman and Miami is coming off crushing losses to Florida and North Carolina. It’s time to get back on the winning track and that’s done by completely obliterating a much, much weaker opponent. I’m calling for 63-7 Miami and so fantasy points should be raining down.

*****

LEAVE 'EM

The former five-star running back is second in fantasy points at running back behind only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor so it would be risky to put Akers on the bench but he could be disappointing this weekend. Virginia has allowed just 2.2 yards per carry and has given up only two rushing touchdowns this season. Plus, the Cavaliers are far better coached than Florida State so Bronco Mendenhall and his staff will scheme to keep Akers grounded. He’s still one of the best options in the fantasy game but not for this weekend.

The last time Clemson played at Syracuse the Tigers were shocked, 27-24, on a Friday night in the Carrier Dome. Last season, Clemson struggled again, this time in a 27-23 victory. So the Tigers enter this weekend’s game back at Syracuse and should be more focused than ever – and that means Clemson’s outstanding defense should be locked down on stopping Syracuse’s offense and that starts with quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Cuse quarterback struggled in the opener but threw for 330 yards and three TDs in a blowout loss to Maryland last weekend. Clemson should make him struggle again this weekend.

Virginia Tech's defense