Week 7 of the college football season is already here. Let's take a look at five running backs that should be put in your college fantasy football lineup.

Williams had 178 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Notre Dame’s blowout win at Virginia Tech last weekend. Pitt’s defense is nowhere near as strong as the Hokies’ squad. So how can’t you start Williams in fantasy leagues this weekend against the Panthers? Coming off suspension, Williams has had monster showings against Stanford and Virginia Tech averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Pitt is giving up 4.8 yards per rush and has allowed 14 rushing touchdowns so far. This one is too good to pass up.

Hill currently ranks ninth in fantasy points for running backs and a lot of players ahead of him are either on the bye week – or playing Michigan’s defense in the case of Wisconsin standout Jonathan Taylor. The Oklahoma State back has rushed for 643 yards and seven scores so far this season and he’s facing a Kansas State defense that cannot slow down the run. The Wildcats are giving up 5.3 yards per carry and let Baylor run for 261 yards and three scores this past weekend.

This is a risky pick because Maryland uses a host of running backs but Johnson is also utilized in special teams and had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week against Michigan so he’s dangerous all over the field. Johnson is second on the team now in rushing at 6.7 yards per carry and he only has two rushing scores this season but Rutgers’ defense is so pitiful any Maryland RB should put up big numbers this weekend. The Scarlet Knights are giving up 5.7 yards per carry and 15 rushing scores so far, and this is not against elite competition.

The only issue concerning me with putting Knox in your starting lineup is that Purdue might have such success throwing the ball against Illinois’ poor pass defense that Knox won’t get as many carries because running the ball won’t be as necessary. Still, Knox averages 5.6 yards per carry and he’s scored five touchdowns this season, and Illinois is allowing 5.1 yards per carry. That’s good news for the Boilermakers, who should have little trouble moving the ball up and down the field.