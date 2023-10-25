Now, the junior will be recognized with the honor of wearing the No. 25 jersey.

Nelson, who attended Johns Creek (Ga.) High School has contributed in nearly every game since arriving in Blacksburg (he did not see the field in the 2021 season opener against North Carolina, and coincidentally also missed that season's contest against Syracuse).

Nelson has 44 career tackles, eight for loss with 2.5 sacks. He also has two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Since the No. 25 jersey is a special teams honor first and foremost, though, the relevant stat may well be his 18-yard rumble on a fake punt against Wake Forest just over a week ago - the Hokies cashed in with the new set of downs, extending their lead to 20-10 late in the third quarter.

Here are the honorees so far this year:

• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples

• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck

• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe

• Marshall - linebacker William Johnson

• Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore

• Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen

• Wake Forest - running back Bhayshul Tuten

• Syracuse - defensive end Cole Nelson

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.