HokieHaven - Cole Nelson sets his decision date

Cole Nelson sets his decision date
Virginia Tech fans have been eagerly awaiting a decision date from three-star Georgia DE Cole Nelson, and now it's here.
The 6-3, 230-pounder out of Johns Creek will be making his college commitment Friday, keeping to his initial plan to have a choice in the books by the end of July - and getting in just under that buzzer.
Commitment date coming soon July 31st...— Cole Nelson (@Col3DN_03) July 29, 2020
