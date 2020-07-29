 HokieHaven - Cole Nelson sets his decision date
Cole Nelson sets his decision date

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech fans have been eagerly awaiting a decision date from three-star Georgia DE Cole Nelson, and now it's here.

The 6-3, 230-pounder out of Johns Creek will be making his college commitment Friday, keeping to his initial plan to have a choice in the books by the end of July - and getting in just under that buzzer.

