Week Two's honoree with the Hokie No. 25 jersey will be fifth-year senior Cole Beck. The local product dons the Beamer number for the first time in his career.

Beck, an elite track athlete, has spent most of his college career away from the football team as he focused on his spring exploits. A three-star out of Blacksburg high in the Class of 2018, he redshirted that season, and then left the football program to focus on sprints.

He was an ACC Champion in 2021 with a 100-meter dash time of 10.11 seconds, and he was the runner-up in the 200m this Spring with a personal record of 20.47 in the 200-meter dash (he also finished second in the 100m).

After exhausting his track eligibility, Beck is back with the football program as a positionless "athlete," mostly expected to make his contributions on special teams, whether as a gunner or a return specialist. Either of those roles would certainly be able t take advantage of his speed.

Here are the honorees so far this year:

• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples

• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well.