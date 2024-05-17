Cody Taylor, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Class of 2026 sophomore, may play center all the way out in Greenwood, Arkansas, but he was on campus in Blacksburg to watch head coach Brent Pry, quarterback Kyron Drones and Virginia Tech get to work during the Spring Game at Lane Stadium on April 13.

"It was awesome. I really liked the music they played, 'Enter Sandman.' That gave me chills," he said.