HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard

In the fold: 1, Tahjamell Bullock

Needs and notes: 0. The Hokies have their top target in Bullock, and should be set at the position. Thanks to numbers on the current roster, there's a possibility they could bring in a QB/Ath who moves to defensive back or receiver if he doesn't win the QB gig, but for now, recruiting of pure quarterbacks is complete.

Changes: Removed QB/S Christian Charles (committed to Tennessee)