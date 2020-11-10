HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard

Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 recruiting hotboard
Virginia Tech's class is beginning to fill up, but there are still needs on defense. Here is the latest on each top target.
Quarterback
In the fold: 1, Tahjamell Bullock
Needs and notes: 0. The Hokies have their top target in Bullock, and should be set at the position. Thanks to numbers on the current roster, there's a possibility they could bring in a QB/Ath who moves to defensive back or receiver if he doesn't win the QB gig, but for now, recruiting of pure quarterbacks is complete.
Changes: Removed QB/S Christian Charles (committed to Tennessee)
