HokieHaven - REWIND: Hokies top Canes in OT

 REWIND: Hokies top Canes in OT
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 08:08:28 -0600') }} basketball

REWIND: Hokies top Canes in OT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

A buzzer-beater took VT to overtime, and the Hokies prevailed in Coral Gables.

