Clinch day: Hokies bracketology and rooting guide
The Hokies' win against North Carolina should all-but seal it (as should have the win over Notre Dame). Let's look at the big picture.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The nitty gritty
All changes are since a baseline of last Friday
Record: 22-12 (11-9 ACC)
RPI: No. 66 (+7)
KenPom: No. 25 (+2)
NET: No. 30 (+3)
Bracket Matrix: 4th outside (+2 - most brackets to be updated after last night)
Quadrant I: 2-5
Quadrant II: 6-5
Quadrant III: 7-2
Quadrant IV: 7-0
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news