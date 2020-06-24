HokieHaven - Class impact: Tyas Martin decommits

The Hokies received some bad news on the 2021 recruiting front yesterday when Tyas Martin decommitted.

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle had been one of the cornerstones of the class (which, given his three-star status, may say something). The top player in Arkansas, hailing from Jacksonville High, is also the No. 22 player at his position nationally.

What does losing his pledge mean for the future of the recruiting class and the Hokies' team?