 HokieHaven - Class impact: The dust settles on a Hokie hot streak
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-16 09:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: The dust settles on a Hokie hot streak

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Over the course of the past 10 days, the Hokies added four commits to a group that has now ballooned to seven pledges overall.

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt offensive lineman Gabriel Arena, Hyattsville( Md.) DeMatha defensive back Dante Lovett, Radford (Va.) wideout/athlete Marcell Baylor, and Buford (Ga.) quarterback Dylan Wittke have all joined the fold. What does it mean for the future of the class and the Hokies' program on the whole?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}