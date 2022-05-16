Class impact: The dust settles on a Hokie hot streak

Over the course of the past 10 days, the Hokies added four commits to a group that has now ballooned to seven pledges overall.

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt offensive lineman Gabriel Arena, Hyattsville( Md.) DeMatha defensive back Dante Lovett, Radford (Va.) wideout/athlete Marcell Baylor, and Buford (Ga.) quarterback Dylan Wittke have all joined the fold. What does it mean for the future of the class and the Hokies' program on the whole?