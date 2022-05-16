Class impact: The dust settles on a Hokie hot streak
Over the course of the past 10 days, the Hokies added four commits to a group that has now ballooned to seven pledges overall.
Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt offensive lineman Gabriel Arena, Hyattsville( Md.) DeMatha defensive back Dante Lovett, Radford (Va.) wideout/athlete Marcell Baylor, and Buford (Ga.) quarterback Dylan Wittke have all joined the fold. What does it mean for the future of the class and the Hokies' program on the whole?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news