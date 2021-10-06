Class impact: Rodney Rice to VT

The Hokies' basketball program landed a Big Fish over the weekend with a commitment from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha point guard Rodney Rice.

The 6-4, 185-pounder is not just the No. 11 point guard in the country for the Class of 2022, but at No. 44 overall, he's the second-highest recruit in the Rivals era, behind only 2017 shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is now with the New Orleans Pelicans.

But what does Rice's pledge mean to the future of the program? We explore.