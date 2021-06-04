 HokieHaven - Class impact: Lemar Law to VT
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-04 11:15:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: Lemar Law to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech added a major piece earlier this week with the addition of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bayside 2022 lineman Lemar Law.

The 6-5, 260-pounder is currently unranked, but what will his commitment mean for the future of the 2022 recruiting class and the Hokies' program overall?

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.

The class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}