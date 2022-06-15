 HokieHaven - Class impact: Layth Ghannam to VT
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-15 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: Layth Ghannam to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech added a big piece to its 2023 recruiting class this weekend with a commitment from Layth Ghannam. The 6-5, 280-pounder out of Charleston's George Washington School is a three-star unranked at his position, but is the only 5.6 three-star in West Virginia - making him the state's top player by default.

What does his pledge mean for the future of the Virginia Tech recruiting class - and even longer down the road, the VT program?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}