Class impact: Layth Ghannam to VT

Virginia Tech added a big piece to its 2023 recruiting class this weekend with a commitment from Layth Ghannam. The 6-5, 280-pounder out of Charleston's George Washington School is a three-star unranked at his position, but is the only 5.6 three-star in West Virginia - making him the state's top player by default.

What does his pledge mean for the future of the Virginia Tech recruiting class - and even longer down the road, the VT program?